* Decline accelerates from Feb
* Economists say Finland vulnerable with Nokia, paper
weakness
HELSINKI May 10 Finland's industrial production
fell nearly 6 percent in March, marking its biggest year-on-year
decline in over two years as Europe's debt crisis curbed orders
from overseas for forestry and electronics makers.
Economists forecast some improvement towards the end of the
year with help from a weaker euro, but said a weakening demand
for paper products and declining sales at industry flagship
Nokia meant exports could be volatile for a while.
"The recovery in external demand, which has shown promising
signs abroad, hasn't reached Finland," Handelsbanken economist
Tuulia Asplund said. "The risks come from the outside and we are
very vulnerable to them."
Industrial output fell 5.7 percent in March from a year
earlier, accelerating from a 3.3 percent year-on-year decline in
the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday.
While a cold snap that drove up energy output a year ago was
partly to blame, the data also showed manufacturing fell 3.6
percent.
Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated economies
in the euro zone, but its export dependency leaves it heavily
susceptible to trends in the rest of Europe. Its gross domestic
product shrank by 8.4 percent in 2009 as demand for its paper,
ships and machinery dried up.
Economists' GDP forecasts for this year are mixed, but many
agree that growth will be under 2 percent on average over the
next five years. Sampo Bank currently forecasts a 0.2 percent
decline in GDP this year, while Handelsbanken expects 1 percent
growth.
(Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Toby Chopra)