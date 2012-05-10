* Decline accelerates from Feb

* Economists say Finland vulnerable with Nokia, paper weakness

HELSINKI May 10 Finland's industrial production fell nearly 6 percent in March, marking its biggest year-on-year decline in over two years as Europe's debt crisis curbed orders from overseas for forestry and electronics makers.

Economists forecast some improvement towards the end of the year with help from a weaker euro, but said a weakening demand for paper products and declining sales at industry flagship Nokia meant exports could be volatile for a while.

"The recovery in external demand, which has shown promising signs abroad, hasn't reached Finland," Handelsbanken economist Tuulia Asplund said. "The risks come from the outside and we are very vulnerable to them."

Industrial output fell 5.7 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.3 percent year-on-year decline in the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday.

While a cold snap that drove up energy output a year ago was partly to blame, the data also showed manufacturing fell 3.6 percent.

Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated economies in the euro zone, but its export dependency leaves it heavily susceptible to trends in the rest of Europe. Its gross domestic product shrank by 8.4 percent in 2009 as demand for its paper, ships and machinery dried up.

Economists' GDP forecasts for this year are mixed, but many agree that growth will be under 2 percent on average over the next five years. Sampo Bank currently forecasts a 0.2 percent decline in GDP this year, while Handelsbanken expects 1 percent growth. (Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Toby Chopra)