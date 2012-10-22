METALS-Copper steadies ahead of Trump speech
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
HELSINKI Oct 22 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen was unhurt after a man tried to attack him with a knife on Monday, the daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on its website.
Katainen was campaigning in Turku, western Finland, when a man came up to him brandishing a knife, the report said. Katainen's security guards stopped the man, and he was taken away by police in handcuffs, it said.
Katainen, head of the National Coalition Party, later resumed greeting voters ahead of municipal elections due on Sunday, the paper said.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
BEIJING, Feb 27 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday blamed ambiguous laws and lax penalties at the root of its difficulties in enforcing laws against counterfeiting, as the firm lobbies to be taken off a US blacklist of marketplaces notorious for fakes.
* Budapest stocks rebound after sharp fall from record high * CEE equities mostly tread water as data-heavy week starts * Crown touches 12-day high in 12-month forward implied rate By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungarian stocks rebounded on Monday after two days of retreat from record highs for Budapest's main stock index, in the first session of a week loaded with economic data releases. Stocks in most of the European Union's emerging markets traded flat a