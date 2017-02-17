HELSINKI Feb 17 Finland's parliament on Friday voted down a citizens' petition demanding a repeal to a law that will allow same-sex marriages, securing the future of the law that will come into force next month.

In the vote, 120 members of parliament were opposed to the petition, while 48 supported it.

The law, which was passed in 2014 by the previous parliament, will end the distinction between same-sex unions and heterosexual marriages, giving same-sex couples equal rights to adopt children and share a surname.

Finland has been the only country in the Nordic region not yet to recognise same-sex marriage, although gay couples have been able to enter into registered partnerships since 2002. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)