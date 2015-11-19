HELSINKI Nov 19 Employees at Finland's state-owned mail and delivery company Posti Group went on strike on Thursday and a trade union was preparing to call on workers in other sectors for walk outs in support of their action.

The strike, which will halt deliveries in the Helsinki area and spread to other regions next week, is in protest against Posti's plan to make collective agreements more flexible and to hire more non-union temporary agency workers.

"Post and Logistics Union will now consider sending support requests to other trade unions," the union said on its website.

There are growing tensions between the unions and the centre-right government which is seeking to cut costs in an economy performing worse than any other in the euro zone.

The government's proposal to cut workers' benefits prompted the country's biggest demonstration since 1991 and a string of strikes in September.

The coalition, led by former telecom executive Juha Sipila, is looking to cut public-sector holidays, sick pay and holiday bonuses, while also asking trade unions for moderate collective wage deals next year and a new bargaining system that would allow more company-level salary talks.

SAK, the central organisation for blue-collar unions, wants the government to drop its plan to cut holidays and sick pay.

Lauri Lyly, the head of SAK, said on Thursday the unions would not demand any pay rises next year if a collective deal can be found in talks.

"Next year, the possible cuts brought by the government's plans would come back to the negotiation table as demands for compensation," he said, warning of anger in the labour market if the government goes forward with its plans. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Janet Lawrence)