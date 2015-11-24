HELSINKI Nov 24 A strike at Finland's state-owned mail company Posti Group threatened to affect other firms as other unions said on Tuesday they would join in if no deal agreement can be found by next week.

Staff at Posti are protesting the company's plan to make collective agreements more flexible and to hire more non-union temporary agency workers.

Posti, which reported a 14 percent drop in third-quarter sales, is facing increasing competition in parcel delivery from DHL and UPS, while digitalisation has led to a drop in delivered letters and magazines.

The post and logistics union PAU said unless there was a breakthrough in the negotiations, the strikes, which began last week, would spread from the Helsinki area to other locations on Wednesday.

It also asked other trade unions to come out on strike in solidarity, and two unions have already said they would do so.

The Finnish aviation union said it would begin a sympathy strike affecting mail-processing at airports from next week.

The transport workers' union AKT said it would stop processing inbound or outbound freight shipped by DHL at six Finnish ports from next Monday if no deal is reached by then.

"This was a surprise to us as we have nothing to do with this dispute," said Pekka Stenqvist, managing director at DHL Freight Finland.

Tension has grown between the unions and the centre-right government since September, when Prime Minister Juha Sipila proposed cuts to worker's benefits, prompting the country's biggest demonstration since 1991 and a string of strikes.

The government is looking to cut public-sector holidays, sick pay and holiday bonuses, while also asking trade unions for moderate collective wage deals next year and a new bargaining system to allow more company-level salary talks.

"It's not too beneficial to society if a disagreement in one company escalates to a point where the entire country's exports and imports are hampered," Stenqvist said. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Hugh Lawson)