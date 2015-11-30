HELSINKI Nov 30 Workers at Finland's state-owned mail company Posti agreed to call off their strike after reaching a deal with managers on Monday, unions representing both sides said.

Staff at Posti started a series of strike on Nov. 19 to protest against Posti's plan to make collective agreements more flexible and to hire more non-union temporary agency workers. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)