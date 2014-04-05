HELSINKI, April 5 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen announced on Saturday that he was stepping down in June.

Katainen told a news conference that he would not run for a new term as a chairman of his conservative National Coalition party at its congress in June, which means he will no longer be prime minister.

Katainen, who has led his party for 10 years, and the quarrelsome six-party coalition government since 2011, said he would not run for the EU parliament in May or the Finnish parliament next year either.

Instead, he said he was interested in international tasks.

"For example, membership of the (European) Commission or special duties ... outside the commission - I am interested in them," Katainen told a party rally. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)