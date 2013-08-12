LAHTI Finland Aug 12 The Finnish government will likely trim its stakes in insurance and investment group Sampo and telecoms operator TeliaSonera to boost its coffers, a lawmaker and adviser to the finance minister said on Monday.

Finland is trying to rein in debt and preserve its triple-A status in the face of falling tax revenue.

In a budget proposal for next year announced last week, the finance ministry advised the government raise 490 million euros ($654 million) through a sale of shares it owns.

Mikael Jungner, an adviser to Social Democratic Party cabinet members and ally of Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen, said the funds would likely be raised by trimming the state's ownership in Sampo and TeliaSonera.

"It will likely come from the big ones in Solidium (the state investment arm), such as Sampo and Sonera," Jungner told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference with fellow SDP lawmakers in Lahti, Southern Finland.

Solidium owns a 14 percent stake in Sampo and 12 percent stake in TeliaSonera. As of last Friday, the state's stake in Sampo was valued at 2.7 billion euros while that in TeliaSonera was worth 2.8 billion euros.

TeliaSonera and Sampo are by far the biggest investments in Solidium's portfolio, which also includes miner Talvivaara and engineering firm Metso and has a total value of 7.9 billion euros.

Through Solidium, the state controls stakes in 14 of Helsinki's top listed firms, while it also fully owns 44 other firms.

Solidium already sold out some 2 percent of TeliaSonera shares last year for gross proceeds of about 450 million euros.

Urpilainen, at a news conference in Lahti, said money from sales of government shareholdings will be invested in projects such as a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)