Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
HELSINKI Oct 5 Finland's finance minister said private bondholders' involvement is too small in the second Greek rescue package.
"The euro zone has quite broadly waken up for the fact that the deal is too favourable, investor liability is too small," finance minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday.
Euro zone ministers are considering revisions to private sector involvement in a planned 109 billion euro second rescue package which may now prove insufficient after Athens admitted it would miss key deficit targets. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ