HELSINKI Oct 5 Finland's finance minister said private bondholders' involvement is too small in the second Greek rescue package.

"The euro zone has quite broadly waken up for the fact that the deal is too favourable, investor liability is too small," finance minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday.

Euro zone ministers are considering revisions to private sector involvement in a planned 109 billion euro second rescue package which may now prove insufficient after Athens admitted it would miss key deficit targets. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)