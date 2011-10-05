Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
* Sees July deal too favourable for investors
* Euro ministers consider revisions (Adds quotes, detail)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 5 Finland's finance minister said a planned 109 billion euro second rescue package for Greece placed too little liability on private bondholders.
"The euro zone has quite broadly woken up to the fact that the deal is too favourable, the liability is too small for investors," finance minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday.
"Banks and private investors too have to participate in paying the bills," she said.
Euro zone ministers are considering revisions to private sector involvement in the planned rescue package. Austrian finance minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday most Greek bondholders chose the one Greek debt option of four that is the most expensive for governments.
Under the deal drawn by the euro summit in July, private creditors agreed to a 21 percent write-down on their Greek holdings, with governments funding credit enhancements to attract voluntary participation.
Urpilainen also reiterated Finland is opposed to bigger guarantees in the EFSF bailout fund, while adding that leveraging the rescue fund is "an option". (Editing by Toby Chopra)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ