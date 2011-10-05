* Sees July deal too favourable for investors

* Euro ministers consider revisions

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 5 Finland's finance minister said a planned 109 billion euro second rescue package for Greece placed too little liability on private bondholders.

"The euro zone has quite broadly woken up to the fact that the deal is too favourable, the liability is too small for investors," finance minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday.

"Banks and private investors too have to participate in paying the bills," she said.

Euro zone ministers are considering revisions to private sector involvement in the planned rescue package. Austrian finance minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday most Greek bondholders chose the one Greek debt option of four that is the most expensive for governments.

Under the deal drawn by the euro summit in July, private creditors agreed to a 21 percent write-down on their Greek holdings, with governments funding credit enhancements to attract voluntary participation.

Urpilainen also reiterated Finland is opposed to bigger guarantees in the EFSF bailout fund, while adding that leveraging the rescue fund is "an option". (Editing by Toby Chopra)