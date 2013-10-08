HELSINKI Oct 8 Finland's pulp exports are set to rise this year and in 2014 due to stronger global demand for packaging board and tissue products, a research firm said.

The growth in demand for pulp is in stark contrast to the industry's struggle to sell paper, as consumers shift from print publications and office paper to Internet and digital devices.

Finland is home to Europe's biggest pulp and paper producers, UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso. The forest industry accounts for around 15 percent of Finland's total exports.

The relative strength of the global market for pulp, used in a range of consumer products, such as packaging board and tissue and helped by the expansion of the middle class in countries such as China, has been a bright spot for the industry.

Pellervo Economic Research (PTT) on Tuesday forecast Finnish pulp exports would rise 9-10 percent this year and up to 5 percent in 2014. It previously forecast growth of up to 5 percent in both years.

A UPM executive told Reuters last week it was planning to boost production at its domestic pulp mills, believing the market outlook to be favourable.

Rival Metsa Fibre last week increased the price for its pine pulp in Europe to $900 per tonne. The European market price for long-fibre pulp was $873 per tonne last week, according to Foex indexes.

PTT said it expects Finnish exports for packaging board and sawn timber to grow this year and 2014, with increased prices, while paper exports are set to fall further.

It added it expected the paper industry to close capacity around Europe. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Louise Heavens)