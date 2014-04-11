April 11 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' credit ratings on the Republic of Finland but changed its outlook to negative, citing persistent subpar growth that hampers the government's efforts to achieve fiscal consolidation.

"The outlook revision reflects our view of Finland's protracted economic stagnation, with average GDP per capita growth over the past decade of close to zero," the agency said in a report.

"We consider that there are downside risks to growth and policy implementation." (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Gallagher)