HELSINKI, Sept 16 Standard & Poor's affirmed its AA+ rating for Finland on Friday and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative, saying public finances would improve as the economy gradually recovers.

The Nordic country has been in the economic doldrums for a decade as the impact of the sharp decline in Nokia's former phone business was exacerbated by high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The centre-right government is struggling to kick-start growth while keeping a lid on debt, and has deferred plans for spending cuts while it waits for labour reforms to kick in.

In a statement, S&P said Finland's ratings are supported by its wealthy economy and government debt that remains relatively low despite recent increases. It expects growth to recover steadily as moves to boost competitiveness fuel exports.

"Finnish public finances will stabilize and the government deficit will gradually reduce, although we expect general government debt will continue to increase" S&P said.

Solidly triple-A rated until 2014, Finland was once a byword for fiscal prudence and took a hard line against sovereign bailouts during the euro zone's debt crisis.

S&P was the first rating agency to remove its top-grade status, assigning the negative outlook later. The country is rated AA+ with a stable outlook by Fitch and Aa1 with a stable outlook by Moody's. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)