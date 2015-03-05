Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
HELSINKI, March 5 A Finnish parliamentary committee on Thursday said the government's healthcare reform plan contradicted the country's constitution, which means the legislation will be pushed back to the next government, after April elections.
Finland's coalition government has made little progress on structural reforms in an economy that has contracted three years in a row.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 24 High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains.