HELSINKI, March 5 The Finnish government's healthcare reform plan was pushed back on Thursday until after April elections after a parliamentary committee said the changes were unconstitutional.

Cuts to the health service were a major part of the government's plan to bridge a budget gap of about 4 percent of gross domestic product, about 8 billion euros ($9 billion).

Prime Minister Alexander Stubb's left-right coalition have made little progress on reforming an economy that has contracted for three years in a row.

Stubb said he believed the new government would approve the cuts as all parties had been involved in the process.

But Juha Sipila, leader of the opposition Centre party that tops the latest opinion polls, said: "This is a question of a historically large reform ... and as it had been jointly agreed, the break-off is a big failure for the whole political system."

Political tensions have resulted in multiple changes in the make-up of the government since its took office in 2011. Its original prime minister, centre-right Jyrki Katainen, left his job early for a post in the European Commission, and two minor coalition parties moved into opposition last year.

Standard & Poor's last year cut its credit rating for Finland to AA+, citing persistent growth problems and political indecisiveness.

