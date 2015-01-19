HELSINKI Jan 19 Finland's largest food retailer S Group launched extensive price cuts at its hypermarkets on Monday to counter weak demand in the sputtering Nordic economy.

"This is the biggest strategic turn in the market trade of S Group in a decade," CEO Taavi Heikkila said in a statement.

The cooperative is lowering the price of around 400 popular products by 12 percent on average, and on some products by about 40 percent.

The retailer said it was able to do this because of previous cost cuts, adding it will curb investments to new sites.

According to forecasts, Finnish gross domestic product flatlined last year due to the euro zone crisis, the conflict in Ukraine and a drop in consumer spending.

Rival Kesko launched price cuts last year and is planning more this month, it told Finnish media.

S Group controls more than 40 percent of the Finnish food market, with Kesko holding more than 30 percent of the market. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)