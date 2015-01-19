* Cooperative S Group to lower food prices by 12 pct

* Rival Kesko to follow

* Kesko shares drop 7 pct (Adds rivals' shares, analyst comment)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Jan 19 Finland's largest food retailer S Group cut prices at its hypermarkets on Monday in a bid to counter weak demand in the sputtering Nordic economy, pushing down shares in its rivals.

The cooperative is lowering the price of around 400 popular products by 12 percent on average, and on some products by about 40 percent.

"This is the biggest strategic turn in the market trade of S Group in a decade," CEO Taavi Heikkila said in a statement.

The retailer said it was able to do this because of previous cost cuts, adding it would curb investment in new sites.

According to forecasts, Finnish gross domestic product flatlined last year due to the euro zone crisis and the conflict in Ukraine as well as weak consumer spending.

Rival Kesko cut prices in November and is planning more this month, its spokesman said, declining to give more details.

At 0835 GMT, Kesko shares were down 7.3 percent to 31.6 euros, while those of department store group Stockmann fell 2.6 percent to 6.4 euros.

Nordea analyst Rauli Juva said the price battle was likely to squeeze Kesko's profitability and cut his recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

S Group controlled around 46 percent of Finland's grocery market in 2013, followed by Kesko on 34 percent.

Kesko shares rose sharply last week following a media report that said the group put its loss-making homewares chain Anttila up for sale late last year. (Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)