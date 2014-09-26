HELSINKI, Sept 26 Finland's minimum retirement age will rise gradually to 65 years from 63 years as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) long-term pension reform agreed on Friday by employers and a number of trade unions.

Lifting the retirement age, which the coalition government says will ease the cost of caring for Finland's ageing population, has been a sensitive subject in the Nordic country in recent years. In 2009, the previous government backed off such a plan after resistance from unions and leftist parties.

Some unions walked out of the talks that resulted in Friday's deal although their opposition is not likely to derail the changes.

The government is also planning reforms to healthcare and local government as it seeks to ease the strain on public finances of demographic change and slower growth in one of Europe's few remaining triple-A rated economies.

In a statement, the government, which faces elections next April, said Friday's deal will cover about a quarter of an estimated long-term fiscal gap of around 4 percent of gross domestic product, or 8 billion euros.

"This deal strengthens the credibility of Finland's economic policy," said Jyri Hakamies, director general of the Confederation of Finnish Industries.

But some trade unions rejected the agreement.

"For construction workers, it is a tough decision. I could not vote for this deal," Construction Trade Union chairman Matti Harjuniemi told local media.

The retirement age will start to rise in 2017 and reach the new target by 2025. After that, the retirement age will be set taking into account changes in life expectancy.

Assuming some early retirement, the plan will raise the effective retirement age to an average 62.4 years by 2025 from a current 60.9 years.

(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Catherine Evans)