OSLO, Sept 24 Finland plans to start exporting electricity to Russia from the start of next year, its grid operator said, after a change in the Russian market has made its prices more expensive and Finnish prices more competitive.

Russia introduced a capacity market in 2011, which rewards producers for keeping plants available for times when they are needed.

With the cost of capacity payments in addition to energy prices, Russian electricity has become too expensive to sell in Finland at peak times, opening up market possibilities for Finnish power.

"From Jan. 1 we will start a two-way trade between Finland and Russia. There will be 350 megawatts of capacity available for exports," Risto Lindroos, a corporate adviser at Fingrid, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Finland's imports from Russia have dropped from around 11 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2011 to about 4 TWh in 2013.

Fingrid initially planned to start exports from April 2014, but talks with Russian partners took longer.

"We still have to sign some documents, but technically all is ready. I expect it will happen this time," Lindroos said.

Russian importer Inter RAO wants to buy power from Finnish producers based on bilateral contracts, he added.

"Whether that will be bilateral contracts or power trade through the exchange remains to be seen."

Finland will continue to import power from Russia mostly during night hours and weekends, with little change expected.

"I expect imports from Russia to be at 3 to 4 TWh this year," Lindroos said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)