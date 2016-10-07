UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian Su-27 military planes conducting training flights on Oct. 6-7 flew over the neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland and did not deviate from their course, Russian agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.
Finland said earlier on Friday it suspect the planes of violating its airspace. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts