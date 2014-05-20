Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
HELSINKI May 20 Small Finnish bank Aktia said on Tuesday that investment and insurance group Sampo had bought a 6-percent stake in it.
Sampo, which also owns large stakes in Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordics, as well as Danish insurer Topdanmark, now holds about 6 percent of Aktia stocks and 0.9 percent of its voting rights.
In Tuesday's transactions, Life Annuity Institution Hereditas cut its stake in Aktia to 3 percent of shares and 9.3 percent of votes, while Svenska Litteratursallskapet i Finland lifted its holding to 7.9 percent of stocks and 4.6 percent of votes. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
BERLIN, March 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble values the work of Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is at the centre of a row over comments he made about southern European countries, a ministry spokeswoman said.
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review.