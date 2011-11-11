HELSINKI Nov 11 Finland is reviewing a
150-million-euro weapons deal with Saudi Arabia as some
politicians are worried the weapons could eventually be used by
authorities against their own citizens, an online newspaper
reported on Friday.
The Verkkouutiset news website, affiliated with the ruling
National Coalition, said the weapons deal by state-controlled
arms producer Patria would provide Saudi Arabia with mortars
worth 150 million euros ($204 million), the biggest arms deal
for Finland in over a decade.
An official at Finland's defence ministry confirmed the
government was reviewing the Patria mortar deal and would soon
decide whether to allow it. It would not confirm the value of
the sale or which country was buying the mortars.
Verkkouutiset said politicians from the Social Democrats and
the Green party had raised questions about whether the mortars
could at some stage be used against civilians, as pro-democracy
uprisings continue to sweep across the Arab world.
It did not say if any minister would oppose the deal and
quoted one Social Democrat member as saying it should be
approved.
Patria, in which European Aeronautic Defence and Space
Company (EADS) owns a 26.8 percent stake, announced
last year it signed a deal to deliver 36 mortar systems, but did
not disclose the customer or the value of the agreement.
Saudi Arabia, a key ally of the United States, is ruled by an
absolute monarchy which applies an austere version of Sunni
Islam. Finland's foreign ministry website says Saudi Arabia's
human rights situation is "poor".
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sophie Hares)