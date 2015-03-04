* Solidium ups stakes in Metso and Outotec above 12 pct

* Weir Group last year proposed tie-up with Metso (Adds comments, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, March 4 Solidium, the Finnish state's investment arm, said it had raised its holdings in engineering groups Metso and Outotec, two companies that have been the subject of takeover speculation.

Metso last year rejected a tie-up proposal from Scottish rival Weir Group, and media reports also suggested that Weir was also weighing a bid for Outotec.

In total, Solidium owns stakes in 12 listed companies worth around 7.4 billion euros. Its role is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies, according to its website.

Solidium on Wednesday said it had spent about 32 million euros to increase its holdings in Metso and Outotec to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent and to 12.4 percent from 11.0 percent, respectively.

Managing director Kari Jarvinen told Reuters the takeover speculation around the two companies was not the main reason for the transactions.

"We see that these companies are interesting, they are involved in interesting sectors and they are currently attractively priced."

Metso makes mining equipment and valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry, while Outotec is known for its mining technology.

Solidium also said it would pay an extra dividend of 440 million euros ($489.50 million) to the government to help it curb public debt. Last month, Solidium sold shares in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera.

It said it had recently sold shares in Outokumpu worth 62 million euros to trim its stake in the steel company to 27.3 percent. Solidium had bought an additional stake in Outokumpu in 2013 to help the company to restructure.

Solidium was founded in 2008 to keep the state's minority corporate holdings at arm's length from government.

($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, Editing by Jane Merriman)