HELSINKI Dec 6 Finland's Finance Ministry
said on Monday banks were relatively healthy and did not require
the kind of government action that Standard & Poor's mentioned
as risks when it placed the country's triple-A credit rating on
review for possible downgrade.
The ministry addressed S&P's concerns that a prolonged
financial crisis could complicate Finnish banks' access to
funding and increase the need for government intervention.
"The comparatively good condition of the Finnish banking
sector does not, however, call for that kind of action for the
time being," it said in a statement.
"On the national level, the government has in its programme
committed to ensure in its spending limits decisions that the
Finnish State maintains its current credit rating."
