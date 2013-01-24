HELSINKI Jan 24 Finland will auction new fourth-generation wireless licences on Thursday, the government said.

The government estimates it will receive at least 100 million euros ($133 million) for the 20-year licences.

The 800 MHz frequency band is valuable because it allows mobile signals to travel long distances. ($1 = 0.7530 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)