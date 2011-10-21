HELSINKI Oct 21 Finnish white-collar labour union YTN threatened to expand a nationwide engineering and metals industry strike on Nov. 7 to halt R&D operations at phonemaker Nokia .
Some 30,000 workers at Finnish metals and engineering firms began a strike on Friday morning after unions turned down a proposal for a new wage deal. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)
