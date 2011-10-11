HELSINKI Oct 11 Finnish cranemaker Konecranes
said a possible strike by the country's engineering
and metals workers would have a limited impact if it lasted the
planned two weeks, adding it might move work abroad during any
forced shutdown.
"We are already looking into how much production during the
planned strike could be done in our units abroad," chief
executive Pekka Lundmark said on Tuesday.
Wage talks between labour unions and employers in Finland
collapsed around two weeks ago after workers rejected a wage
hike proposal of around 1.9 percent. Workers are threatening to
begin striking soon, some as early as next week.
The Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, a business
lobby, said the state mediator should help solve the dispute.
"It would be very important to continue the process with
mediation and to seek a solution for this situation," Risto
Alanko, labour markets boss at the lobby, told reporters.
The Finnish Metalworkers union and labour union Pro have
said 30,000 employees will go on strike from Oct. 21 at 44
metals and engineering firms unless a deal was struck. Such a
strike would end on Nov. 11.
Other firms that would be hit include paper machine and
mining equipment maker Metso , lift and escalator
maker Kone , Wartsila , Talvivaara
, steel maker Rautaruukki ,
Boliden's Finnish subsidiaries.
The industry estimates a two-week strike would cut firms'
net sales by a total 715 million euros ($976 million).
Finland is dependent on exports. In 2010, a third of its
exports were metals and engineering products such as ships,
paper machines, and metals.
The threat of a strike comes amid a euro zone debt crisis
that has dampened demand. Some say Finland's economy could tip
into recession next year.
On Monday, Konecranes cut its full-year profit forecast
after reporting a weaker-than-expected third quarter performance
in services. It had invested and hired more services staff in
the first half in anticipation of growth.
Lundmark said job cuts were possible. "We had increased the
number of staff quite a lot, maybe too much. So, unfortunately
it might mean that we have to cut back somewhat," he said.
($1 = 0.732 euro)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)