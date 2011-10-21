(Corrects pargraph 2 to remove miner Talvivaara from list of striking firms)

HELSINKI Oct 21 Some 30,000 workers at Finnish metals and engineering firms began a strike on Friday morning at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) after unions had turned down a proposal for a new wage deal.

The strike is expected to halt production at around 40 firms, many of them the country's major exporters, including lift maker Kone , steel maker Rautaruukki , crane maker Konecranes , Metso and Wartsila .

Labour unions said they were not happy with part of proposed wage increases that would have been agreed on a company level. Also the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, representing the firms, said it rejected the proposed deal as it was too expensive.

In November, some 10,000 workers are expected to join the strike unless a new deal is agreed upon.

Finland's economy is heavily reliant on exports. In 2010, a third of its exports were metals and engineering products such as paper machines, ships and metals.

The strike comes as the euro zone debt crisis has already dampened demand, and some analysts say the Nordic country's economy could tip into recession next year. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Kim Coghill)