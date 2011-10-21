* Some 30,000 workers begin strike over pay deal

* Strike at some 40 companies, could expand to 40 more

* Additional 11,000 workers may join the strike on Nov. 7

* Could close Nokia R&D operations from Nov. 7 - union (Adds quotes, detail)

HELSINKI, Oct 21 Nationwide strikes that began at some 40 Finnish metals and engineering companies on Friday could expand to tens of other employers, including mobile phone maker Nokia , unions said.

Some 30,000 workers at Finnish groups such as elevator maker Kone and steel manufacturer Rautaruukki began a strike on Friday morning, initially planned to last three weeks, after unions turned down a proposed wage deal.

Finnish unions and business lobbies had earlier reached a preliminary deal that would raise salaries by 4.3 percent over two years. But unions and companies in metals and engineering couldn't agree on how much of the increase could be decided by individual companies.

Unions threatened to expand the strike from Nov. 7 to include 11,000 more employees at some 40 other companies unless a deal is reached.

The strike would then halt R&D operations at Nokia and would also affect other major Finnish exporters such as Outokumpu and Cargotec .

Jukka Palokangas, chief economist at the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries lobby group, estimated the strike could lead to lost sales of between 1.0 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and 1.5 billion if it lasted for three weeks as planned.

"The strike will reflect to subcontractors, customers ... we will end up with that range. There is also a risk that companies will lose orders," Palokangas told Reuters.

Sweden-based Boliden estimated each day of lost production at its two Finnish smelters in would impact its operating results by between 4 million Swedish crowns ($601,000) and 5 million.

Finland's Metso , a maker of paper machines, crushers and grinding machines, said the strike had impacted its operations, though it was too early to estimate the costs. "Our production has been severely affected by the strike," Metso spokesman Jussi Ollila said.

Finland's economy is heavily reliant on exports, a third of which in 2010 were engineering products such as paper machines, ships and metals.

The strike comes as the euro zone debt crisis has already dampened demand and some analysts say the Nordic country's economy could tip into recession next year. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) ($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Terhi Kinnunen and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)