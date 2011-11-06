* Tieto, Logica Finnish staff to strike Monday-Tuesday

* Local ops of Fujitsu, IBM, Capgemini to be hit later

* Week-long white collar tech, engineering strike ends

* Strike was due to expand to Nokia on Monday (Recasts first two paragraphs, adding IT services strike)

HELSINKI, Nov 6 Workers of Finnish IT services companies will start a strike on Monday, white-collar workers' union YTN said on Sunday after it failed to reach a pay deal with business lobby Federation of Finnish Technology Industries.

Staff at Tieto (TIE1V.HE) and Logica LOG.L will start a two-day strike at 0400 GMT, while workers at Finnish operations of Fujitsu (6702.T), IBM (IBM.N) and Capgemini (CAPP.PA) would strike later in the week, the union said.

Earlier on Sunday, the same two organisations reached a separate agreement on a new wage deal to cover technology and engineering sectors, ending a week-long strike and preventing its spreading to mobile phone maker Nokia NOK1V.HE. [ID:nL6E7M41Q1]

Around 10,000 YTN union members, working mostly in managerial and specialist jobs in 40 companies, will return to their jobs on Monday after being on strike since Nov 1.

The parties said workers will get a pay rise of 1.6 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2012. Distribution of an additional increase of 0.8 percent this year and 0.6 percent next year will be decided on a company level. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Tarmo Virki; editing by Gunna Dickson, Bernard Orr)