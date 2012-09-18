UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN, Sept 18 Finland is sceptical about giving Greece more time to implement its bailout reforms, especially if this will cost more money, though nothing should be ruled out yet, the country's European Minister said on Tuesday.
"We are sceptical about giving more time, especially if it means more money, but we should not exclude any options at this stage," Alexander Stubb told reporters after speaking at an event in Dublin.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts