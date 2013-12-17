HELSINKI Dec 17 Talvivaara won court
approval to restructure the entire company's debt, allowing the
nickel miner to continue production and helping it fend off
bankruptcy.
Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and chronic
production problems, was waiting for court approval to include
the debt of a subsidiary, Talvivaara Sotkamo, in its
reorganisation plans.
"With the reorganisation process now beginning, we can also
continue our metals production, which re-commenced last week
after a one month stoppage of our metals recovery plant," Chief
Executive Pekka Pera said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)