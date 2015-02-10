(Adds increase in share volume on offer)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera to 200 million from 175 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Solidium had said it would sell 175 million shares, representing a 4 percent stake.

However, the source said that the offer was comfortably oversubscribed at the new deal size, and that the sale was expected to price at 51 Swedish crowns per share.

TeliaSonera's market share price closed at 52.50 Swedish crowns in Stockholm.

Solidium currently owns 7.8 percent of the company, which was created from a merger of national Swedish and Finnish telecoms firms Telia and Sonera in 2002.

The investment firm, which has been gradually selling down its stake in TeliaSonera over the last couple of years, expects to announce the outcome of the latest sale on Feb. 11.

The Finnish government said in October last year it aimed to raise more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from Solidium, which also has a 12 percent stake in financial services group Sampo, as it looks to curb borrowing.

Solidium holds smaller stakes in 10 other listed firms, including paper maker Stora Enso and steel groups SSAB and Outokumpu and puts the current total market value of all its investments at 8.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Additional reporting by Andrew Winterbottom in London; Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)