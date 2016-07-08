HELSINKI, July 8 Finnish exports fell 7 percent in May from a year earlier to about 4.3 billion euros ($4.76 billion), preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Friday.

Finland's monthly trade balance showed a deficit of 100 million euros. Exports from January to May were down 8 percent.

Weak exports hamper the recovery of the Nordic euro member economy, which has struggled in recent years for reasons including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia .

