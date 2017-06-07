HELSINKI, June 7 Finnish exports rose five percent in April compared with a year earlier, preliminary data from the national customs office showed on Wednesday.

In the January-April period, exports were up 15 percent year-on-year, the office said.

The trade deficit for April was about 325 million euros ($366 million).

The euro zone's northernmost member is slowly emerging from a decade of economic stagnation, caused by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a slowdown in neighbouring Russia among other factors.

