HELSINKI, July 7 Finnish exports rose 27 percent in May compared with a year earlier, preliminary data from the national customs office showed on Friday.

In the January-May period, exports were up 18 percent year-on-year, the office said. The trade balance for May showed a surplus of about 290 million euros ($330.92 million).

The euro zone's northernmost member is emerging from a decade of economic stagnation, caused by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a slowdown in neighbouring Russia among other factors.

($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Niklas Pollard)