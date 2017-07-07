HELSINKI, July 7 Finnish exports rose 27 percent
in May compared with a year earlier, preliminary data from the
national customs office showed on Friday.
In the January-May period, exports were up 18 percent
year-on-year, the office said. The trade balance for May showed
a surplus of about 290 million euros ($330.92 million).
The euro zone's northernmost member is emerging from a
decade of economic stagnation, caused by the decline of Nokia's
former phone business, high labour costs and a
slowdown in neighbouring Russia among other factors.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Niklas Pollard)