HELSINKI, Sept 30 Finland's state treasury said it plans to arrange a euro benchmark bond in the fourth quarter.

In a quarterly report on Friday, the treasury said 91 percent of its planned long-term borrowing for this year has now been funded. The country's outstanding treasury bill issuance stands at around 7 billion euros, it said.

The Finnish government aims to reduce gross borrowing by 1.7 billion euros ($2,3 billion) this year to 25.1 billion euros to stabilise public finances.

Finland has some of the strongest public finances in the euro area, but massive spending during the 2008-2009 economic crisis and a fast-ageing population have raised concerns about the country's fiscal balance. The government plans to slow down debt issuance over the next four years.

Central government debt is forecast to amount some 89 billion euros, or 44 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2012, according to the finance ministry. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)