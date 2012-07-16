HELSINKI, July 16 Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) announced a new delay to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, saying it will not be ready for regular electricity production in 2014.
TVO has repeatedly pushed back the schedule for Finland's fifth nuclear reactor. It said on Monday that its automation system engineering and installation works were running behind schedule.
It said the delay was based on the information submitted by the Areva-Siemens consortium , which is building the reactor. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)
Next In Basic Materials
UPDATE 1-Aurubis Q1 operating profit halves but beats expectations
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Feb 13 German copper smelter Aurubis AG confirmed on Monday its fiscal 2016/17 outlook and reported a higher-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter.
UPDATE 1-China steel capacity rises in 2016, despite closures -Greenpeace
* New projects online, idled capacity returns after price hike (Adds background, quotes)