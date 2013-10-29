* Areva-Siemens increases claim to 2.6 bln euros from 1.9 bln

* TVO has rejected the pvs claim, submitted a counter claim

* Start of Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor seen delayed until 2016

HELSINKI, Oct 29 The French-German consortium Areva-Siemens , the supplier of Finland's delayed Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor, has increased its claim against Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), TVO said on Tuesday.

TVO and Areva have traded accusations about who is to blame for delays and extra costs, and the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) arbitration court is processing a dispute on cost overruns between the consortium and TVO.

TVO said on Tuesday the consortium upped its claim against it to 2.6 billion euros ($3.58 billion) from 1.9 billion euros at the ICC arbitration.

TVO said the consortium's updated claim included about 70 million euros of payments delayed by TVO under the plant contract as well as 700 million euros in interest penalties and 120 million for alleged loss of profit.

The Finnish utility said it will respond to the new material in due course but added it has rejected the previous claim.

"TVO has considered and found the earlier claim by the supplier to be unfounded and without merit... According to the plant contract the supplier is responsible for the delay and the ensuing costs," TVO said in a statement on its website.

Finland's fifth nuclear reactor was originally scheduled to start operation in 2009, but it has been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs, and now is seen delayed until 2016.

TVO submitted a counter claim of 1.8 billion euros against the reactor's supplier to the ICC arbitration in September 2012.

TVO's owners include Fortum and utilities Pohjolan Voima which is owned in part by forestry companies UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso.

Olkiluoto-3 is expected to become the first Areva-designed European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) to be built, while French utility EDF is constructing another one in France.

EDF also signed a deal with the British government last week to build another two reactors at a cost of 16 billion pounds.

Costs for EDF's reactor in Flammanville, France, ballooned from a budgeted 3.3 billion euros in 2005 to 8.5 billion euros late last year.