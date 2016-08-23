Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Aug 23 Finland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.9 percent in July, unchanged from the previous month, Statistics Finland (SF) said on Tuesday.
The number of unemployed Finns in July was 214,000, down 18,000 from the same month a year earlier.
The Finnish economy bottomed out last year but it is expected to recover slowly from a long stagnation following a decline in Nokia's former phone business as well as a recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)