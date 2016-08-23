HELSINKI Aug 23 Finland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.9 percent in July, unchanged from the previous month, Statistics Finland (SF) said on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed Finns in July was 214,000, down 18,000 from the same month a year earlier.

The Finnish economy bottomed out last year but it is expected to recover slowly from a long stagnation following a decline in Nokia's former phone business as well as a recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)