* Finland against joint liability and euro bonds
* Finland to review stance on project bonds later
HELSINKI, June 13 Finland's finance minister
said on Wednesday the country could not accept a European
banking union that requires joint liability, despite a push for
more financial integration to fight the region's debt crisis.
Jutta Urpilainen said in parliament, however, that Finland
supported greater surveillance of the banking sector.
"The European banking authority, EBA, should still be given
stronger means than it has now to enable it to make sure
national surveillance is efficient."
She also said the government did not agree with the idea of
issuing common euro bonds, but would review its stance on
project bonds after a pilot programme.
Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has
maintained AAA sovereign credit ratings through the bloc's debt
crisis.
While its government has accepted a weekend rescue deal for
Spanish banks, the country has generally taken a tough line on
bailouts.
Earlier this year, Finland negotiated a deal with Greece
that secured collateral in return for participation in a second
bailout package for Athens.
Urpilainen reiterated that Finland will demand collateral
from Spain as well if the rescue plan for banks will use the
temporary bailout mechanism, the European Financial Stability
Fund.
