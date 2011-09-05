HELSINKI, Sept 5 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, after meeting Finland's prime minister, said he was confident there will soon be an agreement between Helsinki and the rest of the euro zone over the issue of collateral for loans to Greece.

Finland has asked Greece to provide financial guarantees in exchange for Finnish participation in a bailout deal struck on July 21 -- an exceptional demand that has prompted criticism and demands by other euro zone countries for similar treatment.

Van Rompuy said he and Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen agreed they should find a solution that meets Finland's needs but does not undermine the original aim of helping to stabilise Europe's economy.

"Good progress is being made and I'm confident we will find a solution soon," Van Rompuy told reporters.

