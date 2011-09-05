(Adds background on upcoming events in Europe)
HELSINKI, Sept 5 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy said after meeting Finland's prime minister on
Monday that he was confident there would soon be an agreement
between Helsinki and the rest of the euro zone on the issue of
collateral for loans to Greece.
Finland has asked Greece to provide financial guarantees in
exchange for Finnish participation in a bailout deal struck on
July 21 -- an exceptional demand that has prompted criticism and
demands by other euro zone countries for similar treatment.
Van Rompuy said he and Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen had
agreed they should find a solution that meets Finland's needs
but does not undermine the original aim of helping to stabilise
Europe's economy.
"Good progress is being made and I'm confident we will find
a solution soon," Van Rompuy told reporters.
He was due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on
Monday, the start of a crucial week for the euro zone with
Germany's top court due to rule on Berlin's role in bailouts on
Wednesday and a deadline for private sector participation in a
new Greek rescue package on Friday.
Finance ministers from Germany, the Netherlands and Finland
will meet on Tuesday in Berlin to discuss the issue of
collateral for loans to Greece, sources said.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Mike Peacock)