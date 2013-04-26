HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish pension fund Varma trimmed its fixed income investments in favour of equities in the first quarter to secure higher returns, and warned the euro zone was falling into a "trap" of low interest rates.

Varma, which had a total of 36.2 billion euros ($47.08 billion) in investments at the end of March, cut its investment in fixed income by 5 percentage points to 31 percent, while increasing allocation in equities by the same to 39 percent.

Return on investments in the first quarter was 3.4 percent, boosted by a 7.6 percent return in equities. Return on fixed-income investments was 0.6 percent, with the return on government bonds and money-market investments near zero.

"The euro zone faces being caught in a trap of low interest rates and growth, similar to Japan," Varma's executive vice president Risto Murto said in a statement.

Another Finnish pension fund, Ilmarinen, also said earlier this week that it was shifting its investments into equities from fixed income. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)