BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish pension fund Varma trimmed its fixed income investments in favour of equities in the first quarter to secure higher returns, and warned the euro zone was falling into a "trap" of low interest rates.
Varma, which had a total of 36.2 billion euros ($47.08 billion) in investments at the end of March, cut its investment in fixed income by 5 percentage points to 31 percent, while increasing allocation in equities by the same to 39 percent.
Return on investments in the first quarter was 3.4 percent, boosted by a 7.6 percent return in equities. Return on fixed-income investments was 0.6 percent, with the return on government bonds and money-market investments near zero.
"The euro zone faces being caught in a trap of low interest rates and growth, similar to Japan," Varma's executive vice president Risto Murto said in a statement.
Another Finnish pension fund, Ilmarinen, also said earlier this week that it was shifting its investments into equities from fixed income. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)