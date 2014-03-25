ZURICH, March 25 The Swiss government is set to appoint Mark Branson, a British-born former banker as its financial regulator on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The appointment is scheduled for debate in the Swiss government at its weekly meeting, the sources said. Government approval of FINMA's recommendations are normally a formality in such situations.

A spokesman for FINMA was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Louise Heavens)