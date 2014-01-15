ZURICH Jan 15 Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday its chief executive Patrick Raaflaub would step down at the end of January.

FINMA said in a statement it regretted Raaflaub's departure, which it said was of his "own accord". No further reasons were given for his departure.

FINMA and Raaflaub was not immediately available for comment.

Deputy CEO Mark Branson would take as CEO until further notice, FINMA said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)