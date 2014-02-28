UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 28 China CNR Corporation and Insigma have expressed interest in buying Finmeccanica's rail unit Ansaldo STS and loss-making train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, the Chinese companies said in an emailed statement on Friday.
The state-owned Italian group put its rail and other non-core assets up for sale more than two years ago in a bid to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.
The statement, which gave no financial details, said Shanghai-listed CNR and Insigma aimed to invest and relaunch the Finmeccanica units, keeping job levels and manufacturing operations in Italy.
They added they did not rule out joining forces with an Italian partner in the possible acquisition. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources