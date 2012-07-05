(Adds details, shares, trade union comment)

MILAN, July 5 Shares in Finmeccanica SpA rose sharply on a report German conglomerate Siemens AG was close to tabling a 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) offer for one of the lossmaking Italian group's units, which are up for sale as part of a restructuring plan.

Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in 2011, is seeking to raise some 1 billion euros from asset sales as a vital part of its turnaround strategy.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday Siemens was preparing an offer worth around 1.3 billion euros for Finmeccanica's Ansaldo Energia unit, one of a group of energy and transport businesses singled out as non-strategic.

Siemens and Finmeccanica declined to comment on the report.

Finmeccanica, 32 percent state-owned, has also identified as potentially for sale its Ansaldo Breda unit as well as rail technology group Ansaldo STS and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.

"The sale of Ansaldo Breda and STS has slowed down and is off the radar screen for now. All we hear talk about is Ansaldo Energia," UILM trade union general secretary Antonio Apa told Reuters on Thursday.

Apa said a non-compete pact between Ansaldo Energia and Siemens is due to expire in 2015.

"We've heard nothing official as yet (on Siemens talks) though there have been sporadic contacts," Apa said.

U.S. fund First Reserve owns 45 percent of Ansaldo Energia and has an option to buy the remaining stake if Finmeccanica decides to sell.

Ansaldo Energia, which makes thermoelectric power plants, made a net loss of 16.3 million euros in 2011 on revenue of 1.2 billion. First-quarter revenues fell 90 percent to 139 million euros from a year before.

Newspaper reports have previously said state-controlled finance company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) might be interested in taking a stake in the unit via its Italian Strategic Fund unit.

Finmeccanica, whose Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi is under investigation for alleged bribery, is suffering weaker defence electronics sales and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets.

Il Sole 24 Ore also reported that Orsi is considering appointing Guy Griffiths, managing director at British defence group BAE Systems Plc, as head of Finmeccanica's defence and security electronics operations as part of the turnaround plan. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Stephen Jewkes and Elisa Anzolin; with Jens Hack in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)