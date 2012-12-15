MILAN Dec 15 Italy's Fondo Strategio Italiano (FSI) will present a binding offer to buy a minority stake in Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia unit next week, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

Defence group Finmeccanica has put the power generation unit up for sale as part of a drive to restructure its business. It has attracted interest from German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG as well as from Korean group Doosan and a group of Italian investors headed by FSI.

Up to now there were only informal candidacies, but with the launch of a binding offer the contest would move into top gear.

"A binding offer from Fondo Strategico Italiano and a group of Italian investors will be presented before Christmas," said the source, who has knowledge of the negotiations between FSI and its partners.

"FSI will bid for a minority stake in AnsaldoEnergia," said the source, without elaborating on the details of the offer.

FSI is a holding company wholly owned by state-backed financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti created to help the development of strategic companies in Italy.

In October FSI signed a memorandum of understanding with Gruppo Energia Brescia, Gruppo Acciaierie Venete and entrepreneur Davide Usberti, who controls gas company GasPlus , to make an offer for AnsaldoEnergia.

The source said the lender Banca Caries will also participate in the bid.

The offer of FSI and Italian fellow-investors will be based on an enterprise value for AnsaldoEnergia of 1.25 billion euros, daily Corrie dell Sera reported on Saturday.

Finmeccanica has a 55 percent stake in the power generation unit, with the remaining 45 percent stake in the hands of U.S. investment fund First Reserve.

Finmeccanica needs to make 1 billion euros of asset disposals to avoid a possible credit rating downgrade.

The defence group and FSI were not immediately available for an official comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)