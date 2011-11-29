Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MILAN Nov 29 Finmeccanica SpA, via its units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, has signed a $1.334 billion contract to supply technology and vehicles for a driverless Honolulu metro, the aerospace and defence group said on Tuesday.
Ansaldo STS's share of the contract is $1.136 billion and the share of 100 percent Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda is $198 million, Finmeccanica said.
The contract signed with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) in the U.S. state of Hawaii is for a 32 kilometre long line, it said.
Design and construction is due to take eight years with the first stretch of track operated from 2015, it said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.