MILAN Nov 29 Finmeccanica SpA, via its units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, has signed a $1.334 billion contract to supply technology and vehicles for a driverless Honolulu metro, the aerospace and defence group said on Tuesday.

Ansaldo STS's share of the contract is $1.136 billion and the share of 100 percent Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda is $198 million, Finmeccanica said.

The contract signed with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) in the U.S. state of Hawaii is for a 32 kilometre long line, it said.

Design and construction is due to take eight years with the first stretch of track operated from 2015, it said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)